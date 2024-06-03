Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has shared the story of how he narrowly escaped a fatal accident.

Mr. Manu considers himself fortunate after a car, which had lost control and was speeding, suddenly veered off the road and crashed into a bush.

He explained that, the driver of the vehicle told him the steering rack had detached while he was driving, rendering the car impossible to control.

In a video posted by Express GH TV, Kwaku Manu said he was unharmed, as his vehicle was not affected by the accident.

He recounted, “When I got to the scene of the accident, the driver had already left the vehicle, so I went up to him and asked a few questions. I couldn’t film a video because of how serious the situation was. He mentioned that the steering rack had detached while he was driving… anyone could face such challenges.”

The popular actor continued, “I was very close to colliding with him, so if he had steered towards me, there could have been a collision. It’s possible that the driver knew about the issue with the steering rack but decided to drive anyway, which could have been fatal for me. But I’m not going to die anytime soon.”

This was after actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin was involved in a tragic accident which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy named Tawiah Ampomah.

LilWin has been taken into custody to assist with investigate.

