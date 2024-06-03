As part of activities to mark this year’s World Milk Day, Arla Foods, producers of Dano Milk has donated to the Pediatric Unit of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

This is part of its commitment to provide highly nutritious dairy milk to children on admission at the hospital.

The donation of Dano products worth GH¢52,000 is in commemoration of this year’s World Milk Day, on the global theme: “Celebrating the vital role dairy plays in delivering quality nutrition to nourish the world.”

Managing Director of Arla Foods, Paul Dowuona is elated the company is putting smiles in the faces of the sick children.

He indicated that milk had been a staple in the diets for generations with its rich nutrients and goodness and served as a symbol of nourishment, growth and vitality.

“It warms my heart to see the smiles on the faces of these young ones, and I am inspired by their strength and resilience. As we celebrate World Milk Day, let us continue to strive for a healthier tomorrow, where the nutritional benefits of milk are accessible to all, ensuring that every child can grow up strong and healthy.”

Mr Dowuona urged all to remember the power of the simple yet extraordinary beverage.

“Let’s raise our glasses to a brighter future filled with health, happiness, and endless possibilities. Together, we can move towards a healthy tomorrow, one glass of milk at a time,” Mr. Dowuona encouraged.

Also, Head of Marketing, Arla Foods, Wilson Agbeko underscored the importance of the consumption of milk, especially by children.

He explained that milk boosts the immune system of people, mostly children, hence the organisation deemed it necessary to partner the hospital, especially the Children’s Ward, to commemorate World Milk Day.

“Milk is a nutrient-dense product, aside protein and calcium that take care of the muscles and the general wellbeing, other nutrients such as vitamins A and B in milk also help in boosting the immune system and promoting the well-being of consumers,” Mr. Agbeko added.

For her part, the Acting Head of the Paediatric Unit, 37 Military Hospital, Dr Sheila Asamoah-Okyere commended Arla Foods for the donation.

She said milk is an essential nutrition that children would need in their developmental stages.

“The gesture means a lot to us, we have so many children on the ward today, and for us it would help boost their appetite and health, and we are very grateful,” she noted.

The World Milk Day was introduced in 2001 by the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and is celebrated globally every year on June 1, to recognise the importance of milk in global nutrition.

The benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world, including how they have supported the livelihoods of one billion people.