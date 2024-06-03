Ato Koomson, the son of Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament (MP), Mavis Hawa Koomson is in stable condition after being stabbed.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday after confusion broke out at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office at Kasoa.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Campaign Manager for the MP, Kwadwo Anim said Ato was stabbed in his chest.

Mr Anim who rushed Ato to the hospital after the incident said he was responding to treatment.

According to him, they were transferred from the Kasoa Mother and Child Polyclinic to the 37 Military Hospital.

Mr. Anim added that, but for the timely arrival of the ambulance, Mr Koomson may not have survived.

“Ato got to the centre around 4:30 am to monitor the process and meant no harm. He survived by the grace of God and also because someone blocked the knife with his hand else the stab would have been deep and we could have lost him,” he said.

