Former Black Stars forward, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has opened up about his tumultuous experience upon discovering that the three children he had raised with his ex-wife were not his.

Mr. Lamptey and Gloria Appiah separated in 2013 after DNA tests revealed the truth, leading to the dissolution of their 20-year marriage and a legal battle over compensation.

Madam Gloria sought Mr. Lamptey’s seven-bedroom house in East Legon as part of her alimony, but the Appeal Court rejected her claim.

Instead, the Accra High Court ordered her to vacate the property and awarded her Lamptey’s four-bedroom house in Dome, a car, and 200,000 Ghana cedis.

Reflecting on his initial reaction to the DNA results, Mr. Lamptey recounted a moment of intense turmoil.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, he revealed, “Yes, I considered using the gun, but God spoke to me, and I have not touched it since. It was in my Tundra, but I chose not to do anything.”

Mr. Lamptey acknowledged feeling devastated but credited patience for his current state.

“I believe it was divine intervention that stopped me from using the gun. I had to control my anger, or I could have ended up in prison. And I wouldn’t have my three children now. Sometimes, when you’re angry, you have to think twice before acting.

After all the troubles, there was light at the end of the tunnel. Mr. Lamptey found love again and has remarried.

He is now happily married to actress, Ruweida Yakubu, with whom he has three beautiful children.

