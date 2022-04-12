For the past one week, Ghana Football Legend Nii Odartey Lamptey has been trending following his divorce with his wife, Gloria Appiah Lamptey.

Odartey Lamptey managed to get his East Legon mansion from his ex wife who didn’t want to move to Dome Kwabenya after more than seven years of court battle between the two sides.

But little is known about the lawyer, Iris Aggrey Orleans Esqwho fought for the ex-footballer in court.

She represented Odartey Lamptey in the case from the beginning to the end of the case.

Iris Aggrey Orleans is a go-to advocate in family law and has represented several high-profile personalities in large divorce settlements as well as probate & administration and adoption matters not just the present Odartey Lamptey divorce case.

Our checks show Iris Aggrey Orleans hold a BSc Psychology degree and an LLB which she obtained in Ghana and an LLM from the University of California, Berkeley.

She was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2010; her official website states she has a passion for Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution. She has also represented clients in international parental abduction matters between Ghana and the USA.

Iris has advised various companies involved in the areas of labour law, real estate & property acquisition, shareholder disputes, commercial transactions and corporate governance among others.

Iris Aggrey Orleans Esq is also directly involved in management of the law firm and all its client portfolios.

Education

Iris graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 2014 with a Master of Law in Commercial Law.