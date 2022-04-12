Former Director of Communications under the erstwhile Professor Atta Mills‘ administration, Koku Anyidoho, has revealed his ex-boss is happy even in death.



According to him, since his boss died on July 24, 2012, he always appears to him in his sleep and in the latest, the late statesman appeared very excited about something.



“In the revelation just as Joseph dreamt and his brothers did not believe it, that was the same thing. He was very happy and thanked me for being loyal and not turning my back against him even in his death,” he revealed in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.



This, to him, points to nothing but the Mills’ heritage and legacy that has been kept alive, particularly with the construction of the Asomdwee Park.



The former National Democratic Congress Deputy General Secretary had some time ago said the late Mills told him the only thing to make him rest in peace is for a monument to be built for him at Asomdwee Park.



Following the work that has been done on the park, Mr Anyidoho, who is also the founder of the Atta Mills Institute, revealed the late president appreciated him for it in the dream.



He added that the park, which is near completion, is expected to be commissioned on July 24, 2022, as part of activities to commemorate a decade after his death.

Listen to the audio above: