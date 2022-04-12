Teacher trainees are up in alms with government over delays in the release of their monthly allowance.

According to them, the payment of the allowances, which has stalled for six months, is making life unbearable for them.

A teacher trainee, Kwame Agyin Acheampong, confirmed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He said most of the students largely depend on the allowance to pay for their fees and cater for their domestic needs.

Mr Acheampong said trainee teachers say they consider government’s inability to pay the outstanding allowances as unfair treatment, a breach of promise.

Even more worrying, he revealed, is the refusal by the various Colleges of Education to feed them.

He claimed teacher trainees are now finding it very difficult to afford a three square meal a day.

“The kitchen staff of various Colleges of Education are threatening to go on strike because their component in the allowance has not been paid,” he claimed.