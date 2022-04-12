It has emerged that, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have not been paid since their appointment.

The situation, according to reports, is making life unbearable for the appointees. Majority of them work in the rural areas.

Some distraught MMDCEs confirmed this to Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show host, Chief Jerry Forson on condition of anonymity.

They alleged that they are yet to get their appointment letters which stipulate their salary and other conditions of service.

The MMDCEs claim they cannot complain to the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry for fear of being victimised or haunted out of office.

However, they maintained that assurance from the sector Minister, Dan Botwe of payment has not yielded any positive result.

According to reports, the Local Government Minister has blamed the delay in payment on Parliament’s delay in passing the Emoluments Bill.

A local government expert, Frederick Agyarko Oduro, described the situation as very worrying.

He said the situation, if not resolved, will breed corruption and affect output among the MMDCEs in their quest to seek bread and butter.

The governance expert said delay in payment of salaries is a status quo and government is to blame for the payment of double salaries to appointees.

Mr Oduro charged the government to resolve all outstanding issues and pay the MMDCEs to enable them discharge their duties effectively.