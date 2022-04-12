The leadership of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has dispelled claims over the wearing of uniforms by public school teachers to their workplace.

Recent reports making rounds on social media have it that teachers will work in dull peach coloured shirts and deep brown skirts and trousers with the Ghana Education Service tag on the left pocket.

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, clarified that there hasn’t been any policy which directed teachers to wear uniforms to class as has implored the public to disregard such false news from bloggers on social media.

Speaking to Adom News, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, also confirmed that the information was untrue, adding that such decisions cannot be taken independently.

He noted that the Ministry would have to engage the various teacher unions before imposing such policy.