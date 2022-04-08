Dancehall King Shatta Wale has been hit with yet another loss just days after losing his girlfriend.

Shatta has announced the passing of his stepmother in a post he made on Snapchat.

Rumours were rife that the wife of his father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr, passed away in their home at Korle Gonno, Accra.

Weeks after her demise, Shatta has confirmed her passing, and indicated it has affected him gravely.

As a result, he has shaved off his short dreadlocks as a sign of mourning.

He apologized to his fans who are yet to come to terms with his latest rebranding