Ghanaian socialite and self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle, has engaged his brother in a fierce dance battle in their living room.

Bandle was tormenting his brother, Shatta Data on the pronunciation of ‘Hakuna Matata’, before proceeding to call for a dance challenge.

The two diminutive figures were dancing to a Nigerian afropop song.

Rather than unleash hot dance steps like his brother, Shatta Bandle was focused on impressing the audience.

The composer of the song they were dancing to has reacted with a laughing emoji.

Watch video below: