Social media sensation, Shatta Bandle has melted hearts as he shared an adorable moment with his family on his Instagram account.

In a heartwarming reel, he captured precious moments with his wife and children as they radiated happiness and love.

In one snapshot, Shatta Bandle is seen cuddling his children and in another clip, he is captured engaging in playful banter with his family members.

Accompanying the video was a sweet caption where Shatta Bandle expressed his gratitude to God for the blessings in his life.

He acknowledged that life may not always be perfect, but he finds joy in his family’s institution.

The heartwarming post has resonated with many of Shatta Bandle’s followers, who praised him for cherishing the moments with his loved ones.

Watch video below: