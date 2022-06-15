Socialite Shatta Bandle has become the talk of town after he posted a video depicting him as a military officer.
The self-acclaimed billionaire, known for his diminutive figure, was captured wearing a military helmet , boot and vests and made attempts to march.
Describing himself as a commander, Bandle saluted unseen person who is believed to be the owner of the military uniform.
The hilarious video has, however, attracted divided opinions on social media.
While a faction appreciated the humour, others believe the military uniform is too respected to be played with.
Watch video below: