Ghanaian social media personality, Firdaus Iddrisu, popularly known as Shatta Bandle, has issued an apology to Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian public after a recent incident where he was seen spraying cash in Lagos.

The incident occurred during Shatta Bandle’s visit to Nigeria, where he was captured in videos spraying money in public.

This act has drawn scrutiny due to Nigeria’s stringent laws against the abuse of its currency.

In a similar case earlier this year, the EFCC arrested Nigerian celebrity Bobrisky for spraying cash at a movie premiere, accusing him of currency mutilation and abuse.

Responding to the backlash, Shatta Bandle expressed remorse for his actions, clarifying that his intent was not to break any Nigerian laws.

He stated that he started by spraying dollars, but switched to naira when the dollars ran out, leading to the violation.

He remarked that he respects EFCC and Nigerian laws, referring to Nigeria as his next home.

The apology comes amid heightened efforts by Nigerian authorities to curb the misuse of currency, ensuring that such practices do not undermine the value of the naira or disrupt public order.

Shatta Bandle’s apology seeks to mitigate potential legal consequences and maintain his positive relationship with Nigerian fans and authorities.