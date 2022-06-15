Namibian environment and tourism ministry says it has discovered 11 carcasses of rhinos killed by suspected poachers in a park since the beginning of the month.

It said investigations indicated that the carcasses of the black rhinos in the northern Etosha National Park were “between three weeks and older”.

“This is regrettable and a strong indication that the fight against poaching is not over,” a statement by the ministry spokesman Romeo Muyunda said.

No arrests have been made so far as investigations continue.

The ministry has urged Namibians with any information on the incident to report it to the police or to the ministry.

A total of 22 rhinos have been killed by poachers since the beginning of the year, according to the ministry.