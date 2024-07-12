Social media sensation, Shatta Bandle is beaming with joy after having his upper teeth he lost in an accident expertly fixed.

The transformation was courtesy of Dr. Louisa Ansong, a dentist and wife of dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

Shatta Bandle took to social media to proudly flaunt his new set of teeth, which has boosted his confidence and given him an infectious smile.

In the videos he shared, his excitement is palpable, and his followers are celebrating this milestone with him.

Dr. Louisa Ansong also shared her excitement about the opportunity to work on Shatta Bandle’s teeth.

She said the next stage of the procedure would complete the transformation.

Watch video below