The Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024 are currently underway at the Accra International Conference Centre, and the arrival of Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa, has created a significant buzz.

Dr. Louisa looked stunning in a wine off-shoulder top paired with silky trousers, while Stonebwoy opted for an all-black outfit adorned with crystals, adding a touch of sparkle.

Their stylish entrance captivated the media and fans alike, with cameras capturing every moment of their arrival.

Stonebwoy, a prominent figure in Ghanaian music, is a top contender for the Artiste of the Year award. He faces stiff competition from King Promise, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and Nacee.

