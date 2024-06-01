Stonebwoy and Wife Dr Lousia at TGMA 2024

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024 are currently underway at the Accra International Conference Centre, and the arrival of Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa, has created a significant buzz.

Dr. Louisa looked stunning in a wine off-shoulder top paired with silky trousers, while Stonebwoy opted for an all-black outfit adorned with crystals, adding a touch of sparkle.

Their stylish entrance captivated the media and fans alike, with cameras capturing every moment of their arrival.

 

Stonebwoy, a prominent figure in Ghanaian music, is a top contender for the Artiste of the Year award. He faces stiff competition from King Promise, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and Nacee.

