The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is in full swing at the Grand Arena, and one star who has captured everyone’s attention is actress Fella Makafui.

Stepping out in a breathtaking red outfit, Fella Makafui turned heads and lit up the red carpet.

Her elegant and eye-catching ensemble has been the talk of the event, with many praising her impeccable sense of style.

The vibrant red dress, complemented by her poised demeanour, showcased Fella’s flair for fashion and her ability to make a statement at high-profile events.

Check out Fella Makafui’s outfit at the TGMAs below:

