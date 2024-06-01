The Grand Arena is abuzz with excitement as the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards unfold.

Among the many hopefuls on the red carpet is Kofi Kinaata, who has his sights set on winning the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year award.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Kinaata expressed his excitement and optimism about the night. “I am eyeing the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year award,” he said.

“Stonebwoy is there, all my brothers are there, and it is my first time being nominated in this category, so I would like to win. But may the best man win.”

Kofi Kinaata, known for his lyrical prowess and unique style, has made a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kofi Kinaata (@kinaatagh)

His nomination in the Reggae/Dancehall category highlights his versatility as an artist. Competing against heavyweights like Stonebwoy, Kinaata remains hopeful and gracious, emphasizing the camaraderie among the nominees.

As the night progresses, fans and attendees eagerly await the announcement of the winners.

