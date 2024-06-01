The excitement at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is palpable as the stars gather at the Grand Arena for one of the biggest nights in Ghanaian music.

On the red carpet, King Promise, a leading contender for Artiste of the Year, shared his enthusiasm and hinted at a stunning performance.

Speaking to Fiifi Coleman, King Promise said, “I’m poised to give a wow performance tonight. The enigma and the whole vibe around it is beautiful. Ghana music is going forward… 5-star performance.”

King Promise’s confidence and excitement have only added to the buzz surrounding the event.

Known for his smooth vocals and dynamic stage presence, fans are eagerly anticipating what he has in store for his performance tonight.

The 25th TGMAs is already proving to be a night to remember, with Ghanaian music taking centre stage.

