Celebrities from across the entertainment industry graced the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Awards in stunning fashion, lighting up the red carpet with their presence.

Among the notable attendees were music sensation Efya, veteran artiste Mzbel, actor and politician John Dumelo, rising star Wendy Shay, and gospel artiste Piesie Esther.

The event, held in grand style, saw these luminaries showcasing their impeccable fashion sense, captivating the audience with their glamorous ensembles.

From elegant gowns to stylish suits, each celebrity made a statement with their unique style choices.

Check out some of the outfits of celebrities on the TGMA 2024 red carpet:

