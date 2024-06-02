Many artistes will receive accolades for the hard work they put into their acts this year at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) for their impact on the music scene in the year under review.
The event takes place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.
See the full list below (this list is being updated):
Best Hiplife Song
- ‘Insha Allah’ – Okyeame Kwame ft. King Paluta
- ‘M’asesa’ – Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW
- ‘Oh My Linda’ – Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC
- ‘Twatis’ – Oseikrom Sikana ft. Kwaku Smoke
- ‘Y’ahite Remix’ – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene ————- Winner
- ‘Eny3 Nwanwa’ – Guru
Best Gospel Song
- ‘Tears of Joy’ – Patience Nyarko
- ‘Anuonyam’ – Mabel Okyere
- ‘Aseda’ – Nacee ——————- Winner
- ‘Kaafo’ – Perez Muzik
- ‘Mo’ – Piesie Esther
- ‘100%’ – Scott Evans
- ‘Say Amen’ – Diana Hamilton
- ‘Victory’ – Joyce Blessing
Best Male Vocal Performance
- ‘Don’t Cry (Kaafo)’ – Perez Muzik
- ‘Gyidie’ – Kyei Mensa
- ‘You Are Great’ – Kofi Karikari ft Eternity ——- Winner
- ‘Hankipanki’ – Josh Blakk
- ‘Brown Skin Girl’ – Camidoh
- ‘I Lied’ – KiDi
Best Female Vocal Performance
- ‘Baby’ – Adina
- ‘Far Away’ – Abiana
- ‘His Grace’ – Lordina The Soprano
- ‘Hold My Hands’ – Queendalyn Yurglee ——– Winner
- ‘Temple’ – Niiella
- ‘Make Me Believe’ – TiTi Owusu
Best Highlife Song
- ‘Adoley’ – Camidoh
- ‘Party’ – Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata
- ‘Kweku Ananse’ – Amerado ———– Winner
- ‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- ‘My Darling’ – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
- ‘Overthinking’ – Kofi Kinaata
- ‘Vero’ – Kelvyn Boy
- ‘Yolo’ – Kuami Eugene
- ‘You Dey Feel The Vibe’ – FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
- ‘Africa Money’ – Wendy Shay
Best Hip Hop Song
- ‘Lonely Road’ – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid
- ‘Otan’ – Sarkodie ———– Winner
- ‘Scar’ – Gyakie ft. JDee
- ‘Sowutuom’ – Medikal
- ‘Dear God’ – Strongman
- ‘Yaya’ – Black Sherif
- ‘Akatanii’ – Kweku Smoke
- ‘The Hardest’ – Amerado
Best Afrobeats Song
- ‘Hossana’ – Banzy Banero
- ‘Broken Heart’ – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
- ‘Otello’ – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene
- ‘Liquor’ – KiDi
- ‘Monica’ – Kuami Eugene
- ‘Case Remix’ – Mr. Drew ft. Mophty
- ‘Goodsin’ – Olivetheboy ———– Winner
Best Afropop Song
- ‘Super Super’ – Efya
- ‘Not God Remix’ – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy
- ‘Rent Free’ – Gyakie
- ‘I Lied’ – KiDi
- ‘Terminator’ – King Promise —— Winner
- ‘Bad Boy’ – Lasmid
- ‘Till We Die’ – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
- ‘Into The Future’ – Stonebwoy
Unsung Artiste of the Year
- Kasar
- Lali X Lola
- Keeny Ice
- Kwesi Amewuga —— Winner
- Seven Kizs
- Alaptawan
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- ‘Truth’ – DSL
- ‘Stubborn SoulJah’ – Epixode
- ‘Efiekuma Love’ – Kofi Kinaata —– Winner
- ‘San Bra’ – Samini
- ‘Non-Stop’ – Stonebwoy
- ‘Eyeball Remix’ – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini
Collaboration of the Year
- ‘Liquor’ – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy ————- Winner
- ‘Lonely Road’ – O’Kenneth and Xlimkid
- ‘Case Remix’ – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
- ‘Twatis’ – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke
- ‘Kwaku Ananse Remix’ – Amerado ft. Fameye
- ‘Y’ahitte Remix’ – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene
- ‘You Dey Feel The Vibe’ – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
- ‘My Darling’ – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena
International Collaboration of the Year
- ‘Scar’ – Gyakie ft. JBee
- ‘Butter My Bread’ – Jyzno ft. Lasmid
- ‘Terminator’ – King Promise ft. Yung Jon
- ‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo ——– Winner
- ‘Cryptocurrency’ – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi
- ‘Wotowoto Season’ – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif
- ‘Till We Die’ – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
- ‘Perfect Combi’ – King Promise ft. Gabzy
Best Highlife Artist
- Abiana
- Akwaboah
- Kofi Kinaata
- Kuami Eugene ——- Winner
- FRA!
Best Rap Performance
- ‘The Hardest’ – Amerado
- ‘Warning’ – Eno Barony
- ‘Boasiako’ – FimFim
- ‘5th August (7)’ – Lyrical Joe
- ‘We Made It’ – Medikal
- ‘Otan’ – Sarkodie
- ‘Dear God’ – Strongman ———– Winner
Record of the Year
- ‘Reckless & Sweet’ – Amaarae
- ‘Far Away’ – Abiana
- ‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo ——- Winner
- ‘Iyawo’ – Josh Blakk
- ‘Me Dan Wo’ – Joe Mettle ft. Kweku Teye
- ‘My Helper’ – Efya
Best Music Video
- ‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- ‘Wasted Eyes’ – Amaarae
- ‘Paradise’ – Black Sherif
- ‘Fate’ – Kuami Eugene
- ‘Broken Heart’ – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
- ‘100%’ – Scott Evans
- ‘Oil In My Head’ – Black Sherif
- ‘Kweku Playman’ – Kweku Smoke
- ‘Into the Future’ – Stonebwoy
- ‘Cryptocurrency’ – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi ——– Winner
Album/EP of the Year
- Taste of Africa – Abiana
- Fountain Baby – Amaarae
- Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
- Planning & Plotting – Medikal
- 5th Dimension – Stonebwoy ———- Winner
Most Popular Song of the Year
- ‘Hossana’ – Bandy Banero
- ‘Yaya’ – Black Sherif
- ‘Scar’ – Gyakie ft. JBee
- ‘Victory’ – Joyce Blessing
- ‘Liquor’ – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
- ‘Terminator’ – King Promise ——————- Winner
- ‘Monica’ – Kuami Eugene
- ‘Case Remix’ – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
- ‘Aseda’ – Nacee
- ‘Goodsin’ – Olivetheboy
- ‘Otan’ – Sarkodie
- ‘Into the Future’ – Stonebwoy
- ‘Kwaku Ananse’ – Amerado
Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist
- Amerado
- Black Sherif ———— Winner
- Medikal
- Jay Bhad
- King Paluta
- Sarkodie
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
- Epixode
- Ras Kuuku
- Stonebwoy ——— Winner
- Samini
Best New Artist
- Bandy Banero
- DSL
- King Paluta ——– Winner
- Maya Blu
- Olivetheboy
- Oseikrom Sikanii
Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artist
- Gyakie
- Camidoh
- KiDi
- King Promise ——– Winner
- Mr. Drew
- Efya
- Wendy Shay
Best Gospel Artist
- Diana Hamilton
- Joe Mettle
- Joyce Blessing
- Mabel Okyere
- Nacee ————— Winner
- Perez Muzik
- Piesie Esther
- Scott Evans
Best African Artist
- Rema
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Tyla
- Davido ——– Winner
- Jzyno
Audio Engineer of the Year
- Killing Skills – Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae
- Liquid Beats – Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye
- Miz Master Gary – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo —— Winner
- Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo – Iyawo by Josh Blakk
- Loudaa – My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya
- Daniel Ayittah – Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
Producer of the Year
- Kuami Eugene
- Liquid Beats
- Killbeatz
- MOG Beatz ——– Winner
- Izjoe Beatz
- Beatz Vampire
Best Video Director
- Yaw Skyface – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
- Lauren Dunn – Wasted Eyes by Amaarae
- David Nicole-Sey – Paradise by Black Sherif
- Xbill Ebenezer – Fate by Kuami Eugene
- Rex – Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
- The Boldz – 100% by Scott Evans
- Babs Direction – Oil In My Head by Black Sherif
- Bani World – Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke
- Jwillz – Into the Future by Stonebwoy
- Xbill Ebenezer – Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Songwriter of the Year
- Perez Muzik
- Fameye
- DSL
- Sarkodie
- Akwaboah
- Stonebwoy ——— Winner
Artist of the Year
- Black Sherif
- King Promise
- Kuami Eugene
- Nacee
- Sarkodie
- Stonebwoy ——– Winner
Lifetime Achievement Award
Amakye Dede
Music For Good – Eugene Zuta