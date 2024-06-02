In a dazzling display of talent, passion, and musical brilliance, Stonebwoy emerged victorious as the Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The prestigious event, held on June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, was a night to remember, celebrating the best and brightest of Ghanaian music.

Before the grand night, King Promise was the name on everyone’s lips, widely tipped to clinch the coveted title after a stellar run during the year in review.

But as the moment of truth approached after nearly 7 hours of stage craft, the atmosphere was electric with anticipation, and the tension in the auditorium was palpable.

Stonebwoy’s wife, visibly nervous, embodied the collective anxiety of the BHIM fans.

Then, in a moment of pure magic, Stonebwoy’s name echoed through the hall, sending the audience into a frenzy of applause and cheers.

Even King Promise, his formidable contender, graciously applaud the TGMA board’s deserving winner as Stonebwoy took to the stage to accept his award.

He beat other top contenders including Nacee, Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie.

In addition to the top honor, Stonebwoy swept up five other prestigious awards including

He was awarded the Best Album of the Year and Best Songwriter for the first time in both categories.

His reign as the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste continued, marking the ninth time he has claimed this accolade.

Moreover, his collaboration with the legendary Angelique Kidjo on the track ‘Majodzi. earned him the Best Collaboration award.

Stonebwoy dedicated his awards to his BHIM fans whom he said inspire him to continue creating good music.

He also expressed gratitude to his late mother and God for showering their blessings unto him.

With consistency, Stonebwoy said he had anticipated the latest win, as he was denied in 2019 due to the fracas on stage.

The 25th TGMA, hosted by the charismatic Chris Attoh and the ever-elegant Naa Ashorkor, was a night of musical enchantment.

The stage came alive with performances from a constellation of stars including King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Mr. Drew, Efya, Amaarae, Nacee, King Paluta, Mzbel, Okyeame Kwame, Reggie Rockstone, and Amerado.

Each act brought the house down, showcasing the richness of Ghanaian music and its undeniable global appeal.