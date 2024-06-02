Kofi Kinaata, the celebrated Ghanaian musician, marked a remarkable milestone at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) by clinching the award for Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year.

His winning track, “Effiekuma Love,” emerged victorious over strong contenders, including industry heavyweights like Stonebwoy, Ras Kuuku and Samini among others.

The victory came as a surprise to many, considering it was Kofi Kinaata’s first nomination in the category.

However, his optimism about winning was evident earlier on the red carpet, setting the stage for his triumph later in the evening.

MORE: