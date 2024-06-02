At the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), King Promise celebrated his maiden win as he was crowned Best Afropop Song of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, the elated artiste expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the song.

He specifically acknowledged dancegodllyod for choreographing the dance moves associated with the track.

This victory marks a significant milestone in King Promise’s career and serves as a testament to his growing influence in the Afropop music genre.

He aims to win the Artiste of the Year award before the show climaxes.

