At the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Stonebwoy clinched the prestigious title of Best International Collaboration for his track “Manodzi” featuring Angélique Kidjo.

In his acceptance speech, Stonebwoy emphasized the significance of unity among the Togolese and Ewe communities in Ghana, advocating for peace and love.

He also extended heartfelt congratulations to Angélique Kidjo, affectionately referring to her as “grandmother.”

“May this award go a long way to solidify the bond between the Togolese and Ewe people in Ghana. We need peace and love,” he remarked graciously.

Best International collaboration- Stonebwoy ft Angelique kudjoe AOTY is coming home ! pic.twitter.com/QUmDJsymDS — Big Paradise (@Quophieparadise) June 1, 2024

This victory marks another milestone in Stonebwoy’s illustrious career, highlighting his continued impact on the international music scene.

MORE: