After years of dedication and perseverance, King Paluta’s triumph at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) marks a significant milestone in his career.

The acclaimed artiste, who has spent over a decade in the underground music scene, has finally received recognition for his hard work and talent.

The award-winning song, “Yahitte” Remix, stood out in the Hiplife category, earning King Paluta the prestigious title of Best Hiplife Song of the Year.

The remix of the track features notable artists Kuami Eugene and Andy Dosty, adding to its allure and popularity.

Renowned radio personality Andy Dosty, who played a role in the success of the song, expressed his initial reluctance to collaborate but ultimately contributed to its remarkable achievement.

As he accepted the award on behalf of King Paluta, Andy Dosty highlighted the significance of the win and the artist’s journey from underground to mainstream success.

