In a milestone moment for his career, rapper Strongman has finally been recognized by the biggest award scheme in Ghana, Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

After over a decade of dedication to his craft, Strongman clinched the Best Rap Performance award, a category he had long aspired to win since his initial nomination.

The competition in this category was fierce, with Strongman going head-to-head against some of the industry’s finest, including Amerado, Eno Barony, Fimfim, Lyrical Joe, Medikal, and his former mentor, Sarkodie.

This is his fifth consecutive nomination in the category and first award.

Although he also received a nomination for Best Hip Hop Song, he lost out to Sarkodie’s ‘Otan’.

Despite not being present to accept his award in person, Strongman’s victory was met with thunderous applause and cheers from the audience as his representative took the stage to accept the honor on his behalf.

Finally the Best rapper won the BEST RAPPER 🐐 😊 — Strongman Burner (@StrongmanBurner) June 2, 2024

Reacting to his first-ever TGMA award, Strongman expressed immense gratitude, bragging that the best rapper has now won the Best Rap Performance award.

He thanked the TGMA board for their discerning selection whilst acknowledging the support of his fans.