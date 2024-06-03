Punchline guru, Strongman has shared a profound message on the need for perseverance as he reflects on his Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) journey.

The rapper who penetrated the industry about a year ago won his very first TGMA award over the weekend at the 25th edition which took place at the grand arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Expressing his gratitude to his fans and all who believe in his talent, Strongman said he has had a long run with the award scheme, having been nominated 13 times before finally landing a win.

He got his first TGMA nomination in 2014 for Unsung category alongside MzVee, Cabum, Episode, AK Songstress and Eno, which was won by MzVee.

Subsequently, he was nominated for Hip Hop Song of the Year twice, as well as two other nominations for Hiplife Song of the Year.

In another year in review, he was nominated in the Album of the Year category and Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year.

In his favorite category, Rapper of the Year, Strongman has been nominated 6 times, as he watched the award go to his younger colleagues year in, year out.

As fate will have it, his light shone in the 2023/2024 year in review, a year he did not even solicit votes and did not attend the ceremony.

He was, for the first time, against formidable competition from Sarkodie, Medikal, Lyrical Joe, Amerado, Eno Barony and FimFim.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans for sticking by him in the trying period till his recognition.

Social media has been inundated with congratulatory messages from celebrities and Strongman’s fans who have wished him better years ahead.