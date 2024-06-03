Great Olympic assistant coach, Orlando Wellington is confident his side will escape relegation in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

His assurance comes in the wake of a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon, during the 32nd Matchday.

Despite the triumph, the reigning Premier League champions find themselves positioned 16th on the league standings, amassing 39 points thus far.

Following the gritty win against Kotoko, the seasoned coach expressed optimism about the prospects of his team, the Dade Boys, avoiding relegation.

In an interview with StarTimes, he said, “Yes, there is a way for us to get out of the relegation zone.

“This is what we are fighting for, that’s why I’m very, very happy that we collected these three maximum points here in Kumasi,” he added.

Great Olympics is set to face Dreams FC in a midweek encounter on Wednesday, June 5, followed by a home game against their city rivals, Hearts of Oak, in the upcoming Matchday 33 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.