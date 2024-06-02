Afrobeats artiste King Promise has finally found his voice after exiting the Accra International Conference Centre in disappointment following the loss of the Artiste of the Year (AOTY) category.

King Promise went head-on with Stonebwoy for the most coveted award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), but unfortunately lost.

Though he was tipped to win by fans and multiple industry stakeholders, the award went to his senior college Stonebwoy, making him a two-time AOTY award winner.

In reaction, King Promise, though unsatisfied has accepted his fate, expressing gratitude to his fans for the constant support.

I LOVE YOU MY FANS. YOU GUYS GAVE ME MY BEST YEAR YET & NOTHING COULD CHANGE THAT!!! STARS NO Y3 BAAKO BAAKO 5 😎⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) June 2, 2024

After maintaining a clean sheet over the years, the 25th edition brought him his first set of awards, which he has dedicated to his fans.

He takes solace in the five different awards he clenched on the night, as he believes in the appointed time, he will win the ultimate award.

King promise described the year in review as his best year yet – from releasing a global banger to topping charts and now winning awards.

He also joined his trolls to laugh off the situation, hoping one day he will have the last laugh.