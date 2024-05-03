Rapper Strongman has expressed deep regret over his decision to diss Fella Makafui in ‘Don’t Try’, a ‘beef’ song aimed at her estranged husband Medikal.

Strongman acknowledged that what began as a playful exchange of words between him and Medikal eventually escalated into real-life disrespect.

He expressed remorse for involving Fella Makafui in their feud, adding that she was innocent in the matter and didn’t deserve to be targeted in his lyrics.

Strongman explained that his decision to diss Fella Makafui stemmed from Medikal’s own insults towards his partner and mother of his child.

Though the song was an instant hit, Strongman admitted feeling regret over his actions, as he is a man with respect for women.

He also indicated that the diss song created an awkward encounter when he crossed paths with Fella Makafui in person.

This experience led him to recognize the importance of keeping beef strictly between artists and avoiding involving family members and close associates.

Strongman advocated for beef songs to remain within the realm of entertainment and not spill over into personal relationships.

He also expressed desire to move past the drama and maintain positive interactions with his fellow artists, regardless of any previous conflicts.

