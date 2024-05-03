The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said there would be no hiding place for officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as long as accounting for their stewardship is concerned.

While addressing the party’s members at a 2024 strategy session in Atlanta, USA, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said it is in the best interest of President Akufo-Addo and his party people to give up whatever they have illegally taken from the country and account for their stewardship now or face the consequences when the NDC takes over the government after the election.

He said the party is poised to save the country at all costs, and one way of doing that is to demand that everyone accounts for their service to the nation.

“Nana Akufo-Addo and his government can be likened to a person who’s riding a tiger. If you get down you will be devoured, and if you stay at the back of the tiger, you die of hunger. And so they are not worried about leaving power, but the real problem is what happens after they have left power.”

But, we keep assuring them, that to save Ghana, we should not allow anybody to engage in wrongdoing in looting the country and getting away with it. And so if that’s what they’re scared of, they better prepare. They still have time to vomit all the loot or hold onto it and face the consequences” he stated.

“There was the story of an old man who had so much money in his safe, and when he was sick, he kept the key to the safe in his pocket and put his hand on it; that he would never release the key. But he died, and they took the key and opened all his treasures.

So, those who can communicate to the NPP people, let them know that it is our duty to save this country, and one way of saving the country, is to take over power and hold each and every duty bearer accountable for their leadership. And so we are prepared to do everything that it takes to kick them out and save this country.

The National Chairman reminded the party members to work hard till the party secures the much-needed victory, adding, “The election is not going to be easy even though the poll suggests landslide victory for both our presidential candidates and our parliamentary candidates. We are dealing with a wounded tiger and so we should not be complacent until we are declared victorious.”