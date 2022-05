Socialite, Shatta Bandle is enjoying an erotic time with his mystery woman.

The self-acclaimed billionaire known for his diminutive figure was on a video call with the said woman who was shaking her backside vigorously.

While rocking a see-through black dress, she made efforts to please Shatta Bandle who was enjoying the soft twerk.

They exchanged a few virtual kisses before the 21-second video ended.

Netizens are, however, not happy with Shatta Bandle for publicly disrespecting his baby mama.

