Internet sensation Firdaus Iddrisu, famously known as Shatta Bandle, has once again taken social media by storm with his latest antics, this time involving Nigerian music icon Davido.

In a recent video going viral, Shatta Bandle could be seen engaging in a video call with Davido, during which he humorously offered to provide a loan to the Nigerian singer to boost his career.

“You wan take loan?” Shatta Bandle quizzed, prompting laughter from Davido in response.

The lighthearted exchange quickly garnered attention online, sparking discussions and laughter among fans and followers of both personalities.

This amusing incident occurred shortly after Davido’s unsuccessful bid to secure any Grammy Awards at the prestigious ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Despite the setback, Davido appeared to be in good spirit.