Controversial socialite, Shatta Bandle, has caused commotion on social media with a video of him enjoying the company of two women.

The diminutive figure, who claims to be a “young rich billionaire”, managed to get the two women to twerk and flirt with him.

They were jamming to a song inside his bedroom when one of the women bent over and allowed Bandle fondle her backside.

The video has been greeted with massive disapproval especially since Shatta Bandle made public his wedding introduction ceremony.

Barely a month ago, videos flooded social media from his ceremony and subsequent outdooring of his second child.

Watch video below: