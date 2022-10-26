A Development Economist, Dr George Domfeh, in an interesting twist to calls for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked says that will not solve Ghana’s problems.

Some 80 New Patriotic Party MPs have called for the immediate dismissal of the Finance Minister.

According to them, the continuous stay of Mr Ofori-Atta in office was delaying the IMF bailout the country is seeking due to the fact that the Minister has lost all credibility.

They have, thus, petitioned the President to either remove him or face a boycott in Parliament.



Reacting to the move by the NPP MPs, Dr Domfeh noted that although calls for the Minister’s removal are justified, the current economic woes did not begin with this incumbent government.

The University of Ghana lecturer asserts the problems have been accumulated from the mistakes of successive governments which were not addressed in the past.

The Economist who made these comments on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, however, indicated calls for Mr Ofori-Atta’s dismissal from office should be a wake-up call for the country.

“Our cedi has never been strong even though recent occurrences have been unprecedented but the problems we are facing are not as a result of what we have done wrong now but the mistakes of successive governments.

RELATED:

NDC MPs wear black in push for Ofori-Atta’s exit

Just In: Sack Ken Ofori-Atta – NPP MPs to Akufo-Addo

NPP sends SoS message amid calls by its MPs for Ofori-Atta’s dismissal

“We can’t produce anything and have to rely on other countries and import more than export which is very bad,” he said.