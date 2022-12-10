Sagnarigu lawmaker ABA Fuseini believes Ghana’s economy will bounce back with the cedi stabilised only if Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is dismissed from office.

According to him, the state of the economy gets worse by the day so far as Mr Ofori-Atta continues to stay in power.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the lawmaker noted that the cost of living has been increasing astronomically, adding the Dr Bawumia-led Economic Management Team (EMT) has failed woefully and must also go.

“Just one dismissal of one Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng the British pound which declined to the lowest level has begun to appreciate so I’m hopeful in that economy and believes with new and fresh ideas, our economy will also bounce back.

“Let’s announce Ofori-Atta has been sacked, the next minute, the cedi will begin to stabilise though he is not the only one and the EMT must also go, the principal person is Ofori-Atta,” he said.

The value of the local currency keeps strengthening against the US dollar and all the other major foreign currencies, few days after government announced a Debt Exchange Programme.

The local currency is going for an average of ¢13 to the US dollar. It may decline further to the ¢12 bracket by Saturday if the trend continues.

A pound and euro are also selling at ¢15.90 and ¢13.15 respectively to the cedi.

Cedi strengthens further against dollar, $1 now ¢13

Though a vote of censure to oust the Minister on Thursday failed after less than 183 Members of Parliament voted in a secret ballot, the lawmaker maintained they remain resolute.

A total of 136 National Democratic Congress MPs voted to demand the removal of Mr Ofori-Atta falling short of the two-thirds constitutional requirement for the motion to pass through.

But to Mr Fuseini, the outcome has sent the right signal to Ghanaians and people will now believe the NDC stands for the interest of the citizens

more than the ruling government.

Play the audio above: