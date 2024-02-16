Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini, has criticised President Akufo-Addo’s recent reshuffle, alleging that it aims to provide resources for incumbent MPs who won their parliamentary primaries.

He labelled the move as a political tactic to equip these MPs for the upcoming December elections.

Speaking to Starr FM on Thursday, February 15, the Sagnarigu lawmaker dismissed the reshuffle as a mere political gimmick.

“This reshuffle that they have done is a political event President Nana Akufo-Addo has done. Go and analyse the appointees, especially the deputy ministers.

“Number one, he has removed all those who lost elections, go and check. Any minister or deputy minister who lost his election has been removed.

“All Members of Parliament who have voluntarily indicated that they are not coming back to Parliament, he has removed them.

“So it’s an election gimmick to ensure that resources should be available to those he is putting in place as ministers to be able to campaign for the 2024 election,” he said.

After months of public pressure, President Akufo-Addo has finally made adjustments to his government.

These changes come a year after the resignation of former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who stepped down to concentrate on their political campaigns.

In accordance with the 1992 Constitution, the President formally notified the Speaker of Parliament of the government’s new composition on Tuesday, February 13.

New individuals have been appointed to ministerial positions, while others have been reshuffled to different ministries.

