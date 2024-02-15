The Member of Parliament for Jirapa, Cletus Dapilah says the newly appointed ministers in President Akufo-Addo’s 11th-hour reshuffle, would likely serve ceremonial roles as they cannot effect any substantial change.

He noted that the 2024 Budget had already been presented, implying that the new ministers would have limited ability to enact significant changes.

Mr. Dapilah’s comments were in response to a statement released on February 14, by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication at the presidency, which detailed President Akufo-Addo’s reshuffling of ministerial positions.

The MP stated that the groundwork for government actions had already been laid by the previous ministers, leaving little room for the newcomers to make substantial alterations.

“Some of them are going to be ceremonial ministers, you cannot do much. Some of them who are going to be vetted will be starting work somewhere ending of March maybe April, you go to probably do some orientation, how to get familiar with the ministry “.

Speaking on JoyNews on February 15, he stated that the economy has already suffered irreversible damage and cannot be salvaged.

Mr. Dapilah emphasised that the president missed a crucial chance to downsize his government, particularly with the involvement of the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The MP pointed out that Dr. Bawumia had pledged to reduce the number of ministers to 50 if elected as President in the 2024 election, but with the recent reshuffling, there was no reduction in the size of the government.

“This reshuffling is about Dr. Bawumia. It is about bringing certain people that would come and support Dr. Bawumia to win in the 2024 elections but that would not happen though, because this is just a team of people, the old team that has been recycled and I believe that many of them even though would be called ministers, are not happy. I know some of them that are not happy”.

ALSO READ: