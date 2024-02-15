A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has reacted to recent ministerial reshuffle by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday February 14.

Taking to social media, Gabby specifically addressed the appointment of a new Finance Minister.

Mohammed Amin Adam has been named as the successor to Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr. Ofori-Atta’s tenure had been marked by challenges, with calls for his resignation due to perceived economic difficulties.

In his post on X, Gabby congratulated Amin Adam, praising him as a highly prepared, competent, humble, and politically-conscious individual.

He expressed confidence in Adam’s ability to effectively manage the country’s finances, noting the strong approval by the public response to the appointment.

Ken Ofori-Atta, who served as Finance Minister for a record seven years, has been reassigned to the role of a Presidential Advisor.

Amin Adam, who previously held the position of Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, will now lead the government’s negotiations with creditors as part of Ghana’s ongoing involvement in the US$3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

