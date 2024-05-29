The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), has called for an expedited resolution to the ongoing negotiations over conditions of service for medical laboratory professionals.

The discussions, which have been in progress for nearly two years, involve the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) and the employer, represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Finance (MoF), and other stakeholders.

GAMLS in a statement on May 28, expressed its displeasure with the FWSC for what it described as strategic delays and inadequate mandate to conclude the negotiations.

It noted that, the mounting frustrations faced by MELPWU leadership, who are under significant pressure from their membership.

GAMLS emphasized the urgency of reaching a fair and effective resolution to avoid further disruption of diagnostic laboratory services and to foster a conducive working environment.

They urged the FWSC and the Ministry of Finance to fully commit to the negotiation process, emphasizing the need for transparency, accountability, and fairness to build trust and promote a harmonious relationship between employers and the workforce.

The Association has called on its members to support MELPWU leadership and be prepared for further instructions as they engage with the National Labour Commission on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The GAMLS reaffirmed its commitment to the progress and welfare of the profession, uniting its members in these challenging times.

Read the full statement below:

