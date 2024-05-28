Private Legal Practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini has urged all parties, particularly political actors to cease fire on the public commentaries in the ongoing ambulance case.

Mr Anyenini said the allegation against the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame by the third accused, Richard Jakpa is a serious issue that requires thorough investigation.

However, he said the law needs to take its course instead of being left to the court of public opinion, given how important the A-G’s office is.

Mr Anyenini, who is also the host of News File on Joy News made the clarion call on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

“We should all be patient and cease the back and forth on this matter because we were not present to know what exactly transpired until an evidence establish the truth.

“But even when the evidence comes, there must be a panel and right processes to allow the parties to respond accordingly,” he said.

Mr Jakpa said in open court that Mr Dame had on several occasions engaged him at odd hours to incriminate the first accused and Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Following the allegations, there have been ongoing public debate amidst increasing calls for the Attorney-General to be removed from office or willingly resign.

Meanwhile, the sitting judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, has also cautioned the parties to tone down their submissions and assertions outside the court.

