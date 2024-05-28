Private Legal Practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini has said claims that the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame was ‘ambushed’ at the residence of a Supreme Court Judge by Richard Jakpa may be inaccurate.

According to Mr Anyenini, based on information available to him, the Attorney General may have been aware of the meeting with the third accused, Jakpa in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

This follows submissions made by Wilberforce Mensah that Mr Dame did not act in an unethical and unprofessional manner when he met with an accused person in an ongoing trial.

Among other things, Mr Mensah told the host of JoyNews’ The Probe, Emefa Apawu that there had been only a single meeting between the A-G and Mr Jakpa.

He further alleged that, Mr Dame was invited by a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, who has now been identified as Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, to come to his house for a discussion – an invitation that he honoured.

Mr Mensah explained that, in the course of the conversation with the Justice of the Supreme Court, Mr Jakpa, whom the judge had introduced as a cousin, came into the room thereby facilitating the meeting between the three gentlemen.

But Samson Lardy Anyenini suspects the narrative may not be accurate.

“What I am informed suggests that what the AG’s spokesperson told Emefa is a big lie. [I am referring to] the claim of the involvement of a judge directly and the AG being unaware [of the meeting].

“That is what I am reliably informed and I have been pointed to something which shows that the claim potentially in the course of events, will fall flat as a lie.”

The Host of Joy News’ NewsFile believes a special probe into the conduct of the Attorney General in the ongoing trial of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and two others must be initiated.

This enquiry, he said, will help settle the controversy surrounding a case that can potentially affect the country’s criminal justice system.

“Because there is the potential implication of crime and professional misconduct, it will be important that the matters are gone into, in the interest of the parties; in the interest of the Office of the Attorney General and in the interest of criminal justice delivery,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to address a press conference today, Tuesday, over the alleged interference in the case by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice.

