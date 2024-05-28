The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has said the calls for the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to resign due to allegations in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial are unnecessary.

Pressure has been mounting on Mr Dame to resign after Richard Jakpa, the third accused alleged that he [A-G] approached him to help build a case against the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

But Nana B as he is popularly known has said there is no basis for the calls because Mr Dame did nothing wrong or unethical.

Nana B, who is also a lawyer made these remarks on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.



“The calls for resignation are unnecessary. On what basis are they calling for the resignation? Is it because they are in bed with the NDC or NDC sympathisers? Was it wrong for Godfred Dame to have honoured an invitation from the Supreme Court judge? What was unethical about the AG’s conduct?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, there have also been proposals for a parliamentary probe or special inquiry into the allegation.

ALSO READ: