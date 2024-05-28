Former Director General of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Ansa-Asare is not surprised about the governance style of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Citi FM, he claimed he foresaw this government characterized by nepotism and riddled with scandals seven years ago.

“When Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over some seven years ago, I was interviewed and I said that I can predict that the administration will be suffocated by scandals and I have been proven right.

“My apprehension is that the man in charge of the government had too many friends and I saw that it was going to be a government of family and friends and it turned out to be a government of friends,” he remarked.

Mr Ansah -Asare lamented the multitude of scandals plaguing the government which he blamed on the dubious backgrounds of most of the appointees holding office.

“In this country, our culture is that when you are in business with your family and friends, nothing gets done. I remember whispering into the ears of someone who easily has access to the President to advise him on some of these things because if you look at the people who have been appointed as ministers, quite a number of them have cobwebs in their drawers. It is like one of the conditions for appointment is that you must have soiled your hands” he stated.

