The Black Starlets will face off against Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets in the 3rd place playoff of the 2024 WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, is expected to be a thrilling contest as both teams vie for the bronze medal.

The Black Starlets had an impressive start to the tournament, defeating Ivory Coast 5-1 and Benin 2-0 to top Group A.

However, they were defeated 2-1 by Burkina Faso in the semi-finals, ending their hopes of winning the championship.

Coach Nana Agyemang’s team now aims to secure the bronze medal by overcoming Nigeria in Tuesday’s playoff.

Speaking ahead of the game, Agyemang expressed confidence in his players’ determination to win.

“The boys are ready for action tomorrow. They know they need to give their all to bring home some silverware from this tournament” he said.

Nigeria also had a strong start, drawing 0-0 with Burkina Faso and defeating Niger 1-0 and Togo 3-0 to top Group B.

However, they lost to Ivory Coast in the semi-finals, missing out on a place in the final.

Ghana has scored 8 goals and conceded 2 in the competition, while Nigeria has scored 4 goals and conceded 1.

The match not only promises excitement but also rekindles the historic rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria.