The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are set to hold separate press conferences today Tuesday, May 28 on the ambulance trial involving Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The press conference follows claims by Richard Jakpa, the third accused, that the Attorney General had previously approached him to help build a case against the former Deputy Finance Minister.

A statement signed by Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, however, dismissed the claims.

The office said Mr Jakpa is rather the one who “by various letters” on multiple occasions “proposed to the Republic through the Attorney-General to engage in plea bargaining or plea negotiations. This plea bargaining proposal has, to date, not been accepted by the Attorney-General.”

But the NDC insisted it has evidence to prove Mr Jakpa’s allegations, Godfred Yeboah Dame and will make it public on Tuesday.

It is therefore expected that the NDC at the press conference scheduled for 2pm to be addressed by the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia will present the video.

Also, the NPP will at 4:pm hold its briefing to be addressed by private legal practitioner Frank Davies.

ALSO READ: