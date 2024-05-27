National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye given more details about the ongoing ambulance procurement case in court.

According to him, the third accuse, Richard Jakpa indeed met with the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame but at the behest of Supreme Court judge Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.

Nana B as he is popularly called said the supposed tape recording the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is claiming to have has been doctored.

His comment comes after Richard Jakpa in court alleged that, Godfred Dame had approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance to implicate the first accused, Dr. Ato Forson.

Dr. Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is facing legal action by the state for his alleged involvement in procuring faulty ambulances for Ghana.

The Attorney-General dismissed Jakpa’s claims, asserting instead that Jakpa had sent several letters requesting a plea bargain in an attempt to have the charges against all accused persons dropped.

He clarified that this proposal has not yet been accepted.

But the NDC is demanding the resignation of the Attorney General for scheming ti jail innocent Ato Forson.

But Nana Boakye in a post on Facebook on Monday May 27, accused the NDC is manipulating the tape to implicate Godfred Dame.

He explained that, the meeting with Jakpa was held at Justice Kulendi house.

He indicated that, the full recording would establish that the AG never requested Richard Japka to skew his testimony.

“We are reliably informed that NDC is trying every means to maliciously ‘doctor’ the said tape to exclude portions of the conversation and particularly the voice of the Supreme Court Justice, whose invitation the AG honoured out of courtesy. The full-length recording will reveal the AG never requested Richard Jakpa to skew his testimony in any manner as bandied around by the NDC.”

Nana B indicated that “No amount of scheming by the NDC and its affiliates will exonerate any person who participated in misrepresenting ordinary vans as ambulances to the Ghanaian populace.”

The NDC has vowed to reveal the full details of Japka’s claims.

Read below the full post on Facebook

On the dishonorable and discredited Ato Forson’s trial:

The NDC has since the commencement of the prosecution of Ato Forson employed every rule in the book to frustrate, manipulate and curtail bringing Ato Forson to justice for the huge financial loss occasioned by Ghana at the expense of much-needed emergency health services for the Ghanaian populace.

The latest in this charade is the claim of possessing some damning evidence which has been found out to be a recording by Richard Jakpa at a meeting the AG was invited to by a Supreme Court judge, Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi without being informed Richard Jakpa will be present.

Justice they say must be done even if the heavens fall and no amount of scheming by the NDC and its affiliates will exonerate any person who participated in misrepresenting ordinary vans as ambulances to the Ghanaian populace.