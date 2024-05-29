The MTN Ghana Foundation has announced that it will close entries for its Bright Scholarship program on May 31, 2024.

Eligible applicants who meet all the criteria are urged to apply through the web portal scholarship.mtn.com.gh before the application deadline.

The MTN Bright Scholarship is open to continuing students pursuing a first degree at any public tertiary institution or pursuing vocational and technical skills training. Applicants must be Ghanaians, of good conduct, and have excellent academic results.

The MTN Bright Scholarship covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, provides a stipend for books, and includes a device for the beneficiaries. The MTN Ghana Foundation will award 200 scholarships to continuing students in public tertiary institutions across the country for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Adwoa Wiafe, MTN’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, commented on the scholarship, stating, “we have doubled the number of beneficiaries this year because of the compelling needs in the society. We are confident that this will ease the financial burden on needy students and reduce the number of students dropping out of school due to financial constraints.”

The commencement of the MTN Bright Scholarship in 2018 was in fulfilment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016.

During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Ghana Foundation, promised to award a total of 300 scholarships over three years. Considering the impact of the scholarship at the end of the first three years, the MTN Ghana Foundation again approved the renewal of the scholarship program in 2021 during MTN’s 25th Anniversary celebration.